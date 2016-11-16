Rep. Blackburn Joins Free State Luncheon Lineup

The Free State Foundation has corralled a Republican powerhouse lineup for its tenth anniversary luncheon Dec. 7 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is the latest speaker to be added. Blackburn is the vice chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, Republican deputy whip and was recently named to the executive committee of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, which among other tasks will be helping pick a new FCC chair and perhaps one other commissioner if Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel is not re-confirmed in the lame duck Congress.

Other speakers include senior Republican commissioner Ajit Pai, the likely interim FCC chairman if one is needed and possibly the permanent chairman, and Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly.

Free State is a free market think tank focused on communications and intellectual property issues.