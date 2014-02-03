Rep. Anna Eshoo Aiming for Top Spot on E&C

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) put her hat in the ring to succeed fellow California Democrat Henry Waxman's post as ranking Democrat on the parent Energy & Commerce committee.

“Last week, Representative Henry Waxman, the ranking member and former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced he would retire at the end of this Congress after 40 years of extraordinary service to his constituents and our country," she said in a statement. “Since then I have received the encouragement of members of the committee and the caucus to seek this position."

“Today, I am announcing my decision to seek the top slot at energy and commerce. I do so with great enthusiasm because it is the ‘Committee of the Future’ and the most dynamic by its jurisdictions. It is key to shaping America’s future, just as my Silicon Valley congressional district is."

Her district includes Mountain View and Palo Alto.

Eshoo has been a member of the House since 1992.