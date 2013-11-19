Rep. and Former TV Anchor Radel Arrested For Drug Possession

Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.), former CNN Atlanta intern and local TV anchor, has been charged with cocaine possession according to various reports, including on CNN, which mentioned the intern connection in its story.

Radel had been an anchor for Fox and CBS stations before being elected to Congress last November. He is married to Amy Wegmann Radel, who was also a Fox affiliate news anchor before exiting the station after the birth of their child and saying she wanted to devote her time to helping him get elected.

"I'm profoundly sorry to let down my family, particularly my wife and son, and the people of Southwest Florida," Radel said in a statement released by his office, according to USA Today. "I struggle with the disease of alcoholism, and this led to an extremely irresponsible choice. As the father of a young son and a husband to a loving wife, I need to get help so I can be a better man for both of them."