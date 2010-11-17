Religious Noncoms To Government: We Want Help, Not Handout

With the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

concerned about threats to its future and its funding of PBS and NPR,

noncommercial religious broadcasters say they are being left out of the

discussion about the value of nonprofit broadcasting.

In a statement released Tuesday, the National

Religious Broadcasters President Frank Wright said that those government-funded

broadcasters have become the poster-children for "government directed

charity," while religious nonprofits have not taken "a dime of tax

money" and served the spiritual needs of millions of the public through

shelters, soup kitchens, rescue missions, military support groups, pregnancy

centers, reading programs and anti-crime efforts.

"While some are saying that public broadcasters

like NPR and PBS are the only trusted media outlets,"

said NRB SVP and General Counsel Craig Parshall in

a statement, "they are forgetting one crucial component of the

non-profit media world: non-commercial religious broadcasters, and in

particular, Christian radio and television."

Parshall says that, unlike NPR and PBS,

religious broadcasters are not asking for a bailout. And while there has been

talk recently about phasing out federal noncom funding, he points out that

there has also been talk about "super-funding" noncommercial media as

a way to respond to the sea change in the commercial news model brought about

by the Internet and a tanked economy.

Rather than creating a giant government-run media

elite, NRB says, it should be helping religious broadcasters, which he

calls an underappreciated resource.

That help, says NRB, could come in the form of allowing

them more latitude in on-air fund-raising for other nonprofits, and more

latitude in program sponsorships from corporate underwriters. NRB says current

FCC regs now make it tough. "We are not asking for financial

bailouts, we are simply asking to be bailed out of the ‘lock up' of federal

rules that keep us from competing with the likes of NPR and PBS," says

NRB.

Parshall made a similar pitch at a future of media panel session

in Washington last spring.