Reid Pushes for Vote on USA Freedom Act

Senate majority leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) is working toward a floor vote on the USA Freedom Act, the bill introduced by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in July.

“The American people are wondering whether Congress can get anything done,” Leahy said late Wednesday after Reid moved to end debate (invoking cloture) and proceed to a floor vote. “The answer is yes. Congress can and should take up and pass the bipartisan USA FREEDOM Act, without delay.”

The Act reforms government surveillance of public communications, including by increasing transparency and public reporting. It is meant to rein in the kind of bulk data collection by government agencies exposed by leaker Edward Snowden, and would affect telco and cable companies.

