Reid Plans to Tackle Cybersecurity Bill in Lame Duck

Sen. Harry Reid says he will bring up cybersecurity

legislation in the lame duck session.

In response to a speech by Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta

last week saying that legislation was needed to prevent a potential 9/11-like

cyberattack, Reed seconded that warning.

"A cyberattack could cripple our economy and

infrastructure, sow chaos and cost lives," he said in a statement.

"Secretary Panetta's warnings are consistent with the message that the

national security community has been delivering to the Senate for months. We

know what tools our national security community needs -- but in sadly

predictable fashion, Senate Republicans are blocking a comprehensive

cybersecurity bill that would make those tools available."

A primarily Democrat-backed version of cybersecurity

legislation, theCybersecurity Act of 2012, focuses on establishing minimum standards for

critical infrastructure protection, while a Republican version, theSECURE IT Act, focuses on information sharing. One of the main stumbling

blocks for Republicans in the Democratic version was the fear that those

standards would morph from guidelines to mandates that would deny companies the

flexibility to move quickly to respond to evolving threats.

The two sides agree there is a cyberthreat from nation

states, hackers and hacktivists, but could not agree on a compromise between

the two bills.

President Obama is considering implementing minimum

standards via executive order, and Reid did not suggest that effort should be

superseded by a lame duck attempt to pass a bill, though, like Panetta, he said

that legislation was the best answer.

"Some of my colleagues have suggested that the president

should delay further action to protect America from this threat until Congress

can pass legislation," he said. "Secretary Panetta has made clear that

inaction is not an option. I will bring cybersecurity legislation back to the

Senate floor when Congress returns in November. My colleagues who profess to

understand the urgency of the threat will have one more chance to back their

words with action, and work with us to pass this bill. Cybersecurity is an

issue that should be handled by Congress, but with Republicans engaging in Tea

Party-motivated obstruction, I believe that President Obama is right to examine

all means at his disposal for confronting this urgent national security

threat."