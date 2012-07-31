Reid Invokes Cloture As Cybersecurity Bill Prospects Dim

Prospects for cybersecurity legislation dimmed

considerably late Tuesday after it appeared a compromise could not be reached

on S. 3414, the Cybersecurity Act of 2012.

Sen.

Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) invoked cloture to move to consideration of

germane and relevant amendments, while Republican Minority Leader Mitch

McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters cybersecurity legislation was still several

weeks away, but not this week. The Senate is scheduled to exit at the end of

the week for its August recess

Bill

co-sponsor Joe Lieberman (Ind. Conn.) began the day optimistically, and even in

the late afternoon Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Del.), labeled one of the

peacemakers trying to reach compromise, said they were "tantalizingly close"

and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said he was very hopeful. But by then

Lieberman had turned pessimistic, a pessimism that was punctuated by Reid's

announcement that he was invoking cloture after it appeared compromise was not

in the cards.

Earlier

in the day, Democrat after Democrat rose to describe the bill as a reasonable

compromise already, and one in need of passage this week.

Sen.

Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) said that even if the House did not vote before the August

recess, they could begin informal conferencing during the recess if the Senate

would act.

But

that action appeared unlikely after McConnell reportedly threatened to

filibuster.

The

cloture vote will come Thursday, said Lieberman, who added that he hoped both

sides would continue to talk Wednesday. He said that vote would be

"decision day" for the Senate, the choice being to vote to at least

allow consideration of the bill and germane and relevant amendments, or to signal

that they were only willing to take exactly what they wanted and run the risk

of a major cyber attack or major cyber theft.

S.

3414 provides for a private, industry-government collaboration on setting

cybersecurity standards, which bill sponsors say are voluntary and critics say

might not stay that way. It also provides for sharing cyber threat info among

critical infrastructure providers, like telecom companies, and with the

government, including liability immunity from suits related to breaches and

attacks.

With

communications systems among the critical infrastructure targeted by the bill,

cable operators have a stake in the outcome. The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association has not commented on the bill, though it does

support a Republican version, the SECURE IT Act, which focuses on info sharing.

Behind

the scenes, some cable ops were pushing back on bill provisions establishing a

"voluntary" cybersecurity standards regime that would encourage

agencies like the FCC to make them mandatory.

Bill

backers continued to maintain that the standards in the newest version of the

bill were entirely voluntary.