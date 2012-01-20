Reid Delays Vote on Protect IP Act

In the wake of massive Web pushback and the

defection of some former co-sponsors of the bill, Sen. Majority Leader Harry

Reid (D-Nev.) Friday said that he would delay the planned Tuesday vote on the

PROTECT IP Act (PIPA), anti-piracy legislation opposed by powerful Web

companies including Google and Yahoo! Sen. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), sponsor of

the Stop Online Protection Act (SOPA) has also reportedly said he too would

postpone further consideration of his bill, though that signal had already been

sent by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.).

"There

is no reason that the legitimate issues raised by many about this bill cannot

be resolved," Reid said in a statement Friday, while continuing to say he

supported tackling an issue that costs billions of dollars and thousands of

jobs a year.

He

said he was confident a compromise could be reached "in the coming

weeks," though from the rhetoric from both sides of the issue, that would

appear to be a tall order.

The

move follows Wednesday's (Jan. 18) Web blackout protest involving, among many

others, Google, Craigslist and Wikipedia.

A

dispirited-sounding Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), sponsor of PIPA, said he respected

Reid's decision but suggested the move by colleagues to block consideration of

the bill would give aid and comfort to online pirates around the globe.

"[T]he day will come when the Senators who forced this move will look back

and realize they made a knee-jerk reaction to a monumental problem," he

said. "Somewhere in China today, in Russia today, and in many other

countries that do not respect American intellectual property, criminals who do

nothing but peddle in counterfeit products and stolen American content are

smugly watching how the United States Senate decided it was not even worth

debating how to stop the overseas criminals from draining our economy."

Meanwhile,

bill critics were pushing for absolute victory. "While the PROTECT IP Act and

its House counterpart, the Stop Online Piracy Act, are still kicking around the

corridors of Capitol Hill, our elected members of Congress would be wise to

relegate these bad bills to the dustbin of history," said Craig Aaron,

president and CEO of Free Press Action Fund.

."This shows, once again, that people power works. Any Democrat or Republican who tries to resurrect this bill will be setting themselves up to face massive accountability at the hands of voters for trying to kill the Internet as we know it," said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.