Register of Copyrights: Authors Are at Center of Public Interest

Register of Copyrights Maria Pallante plans to put in a plug

for content producers in her testimony March 20 at a House Judiciary

Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet hearing on the

call for update to U.S. copyright law.

Saying she hoped the point would not prove controversial,

Pallante said that authors "are not a counterweight to the public interest

but instead are at the very center of the equation."

And by authors, she explained, she meant filmmakers, visual

artists, and other content producers whose creative output copyright law

protects. "Congress has a duty to keep authors in its mind's eye,"

she planned to tell Congress. "A law that does not provide for authors

would be illogical -- hardly a copyright law at all."

Among the issues teed up for congressional action include

reviewing the "efficacy" of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

(DMCA) and updating the framework for cable and satellite transmissions (which

Judiciary will be taking up in the reauthorization of the Satellite Television

Extension and Localism Act).

Pallante says the control of copyright owners should not be

absolute, and suggests some possible changes including allowing for works to

revert to the public domain in life-plus-50 years (it is currently

life-plus-20 years),

unless an heir or successor registers it with the Copyright Office, or "in

compelling circumstances...reverse the general principle of copyright law that copyright

owners should grant prior approval for the reproduction and dissemination of

their works -- for example, by requiring

copyright owners to object or "opt out" in order to prevent certain uses,

whether paid or unpaid, by educational institutions or libraries."