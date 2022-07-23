Reelz Struggles with Technical Glitches for 'On Patrol: Live' Debut

Reelz’s much publicized Friday night launch for its On Patrol: Live series was delayed for more than one hour due to technical issues, according to network officials.

The three-hour series, a reboot of A&E’s canceled series Live P.D., was supposed to debut at 9 pm (ET), but viewers who tuned in instead saw re-runs of another law enforcement-themed series, Jail: Las Vegas, as well as commercials promoting the network's upcoming programming.

On Patrol: Live was back on the air around 10:15 pm (ET), according to the network.

“On premiere night of On Patrol: Live, Reelz experienced a technical difficulty that delayed airing of the show at its scheduled time," the network said in a statement. "We are back up and running and will be airing tonight’s show in its entirety, from the beginning and commercial free. We apologize for the delay and hope everyone enjoys the debut of On Patrol: Live”!

Series executive producer and co-host Dan Abrams also confirmed in a Friday night tweet that the show would be shown commercial free in its entirety. “OK, so bad news we had nothing on air for 75 minutes or so … the good news is I’m told the show will be played in it entirety and commercial free!,” Abrams said in the tweet.

The three-hour live show, which follows several police departments from across the country on patrol in real time, airs on Reelz Fridays and Saturday nights. The series is co-hosted by Abrams, former Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

