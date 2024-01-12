Reelz Greenlights Third Season of 'On Patrol: Live'

Reelz will distribute an additional 90 episodes of its On Patrol: Live police documentary series.

The series' third season will continue to document in realtime the everyday work of police officers on patrol, said the network, according to Reelz. The network last February greenlit a similar 90-episode order for the show's second season.

“We are thrilled to renew the program for another year and to see viewers come together on Friday and Saturday nights as On Patrol: Live chronicles police on patrol in communities across America,” Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said in a statement.

Added Abrams, who hosts the series alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.), Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson and other guest experts: “There would be no OPL without #OPNation – more than just a dedicated audience interested in the work of law enforcement, these engaged viewers often reach out to help with the show’s ‘Missing’ and ‘BOLO’ (“Be on the Lookout”) segments and they make real contributions in aiding communities and families. It’s one of the most gratifying parts of working on On Patrol: Live and we’re so glad the show will continue.”

On Patrol: Live is produced by Big Fish Entertainment's Half Moon Pictures, with Abrams, Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon and Joe Venafro serving as executive producers.

On Patrol Live's third season announcement comes six months after a U.S. District Judge dismissed a motion brought by Big Fish Entertainment to dismiss an A&E copy infringement lawsuit against Big Fish and Reelz over whether On Patrol: Live mirrors A&E's Live PD series, which the network ended in 2020.