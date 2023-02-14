Reelz Orders More ‘On Patrol: Live’ Episodes
Network adds 90 new episodes of police documentary series
Reelz will continue its On Patrol: Live documentary series through January 2024 with the addition of 90 new episodes, the network said Tuesday.
The series, which follows law-enforcement officers on patrol in real time, debuted on Reelz last July, two years after its predecessor, Live PD, was canceled by A&E in the wake of protests against the police after the murder of George Floyd.
The weekly series, which airs Friday and Saturday nights, averaged nearly 4 million viewers in live-plus-seven-day Nielsen ratings, helping the network boost its primetime audience by 270% among adults 25-54 in 2022, Reelz said.
“The growth Reelz experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure and since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said in a statement. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”
The series is co-hosted hosted by Dan Abrams, retired police Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. On Patrol: Live is executive produced by Abrams, Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon and Joe Venafro. ■
