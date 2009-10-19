Reed Hundt Joining Skadden

Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt is joining the D.C. law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, according to a source, confirming a report in Abovethelaw.com.

Hundt told an audience at an alumni reunion at Yale over the weekend that he was making the move from McKinsey & Co., where he had been an analyst.

Hundt is the former boss of current FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who was a top aide to Hundt while the latter was chairman in the mid 1990's.

Hundt was also an advisor to the Obama campaign, including helping make the case for network neutrality.

Skadden Arps already is home to the other top candidate for the Clinton administration FCC chairman's pick that went to Hundt. That is firm partner and former Senate Communications Subcommittee senior counsel Toni Cook Bush, who runs Skadden Arps' communications group.