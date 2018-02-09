Redl Joins Free State Forum Lineup

The Free State Foundation has lined up another A list of speakers for its tenth annual Telecom Policy Conference (March 27 at the National Press Club in Washington).

The latest is David Redl, the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (technically the business card-busting "Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information and Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Department of Commerce"). As such he is the Trump Administration's chief communications policy advisor.

Also on the agenda are FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr--so Free State has the FCC's Republican majority on hand--Comcast's top policy exec, David Cohen, and Verizon D.C. SVP Kathy Grillo, who has been in the news lately as Pai's co-star in a humorous video for last year's chairman's dinner roast.

Free State is a non-profit free market think, limited-government tank focused on communications issues.