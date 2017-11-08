Redl Fans Weigh In

David Redl's Senate confirmation Tuesday (Nov. 7) as the new head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration continued to draw attention from telecom interests in Washington.

NTIA, housed within the Commerce Department, is the chief communications advisor to the White House. It also oversees government spectrum use, much as the FCC oversees commercial users.



“I congratulate David Redl on his confirmation to serve as NTIA Administrator,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “David is incredibly well-qualified to serve at the helm of NTIA, and I know he will further NTIA’s missions of promoting broadband deployment and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth. I look forward to working with him on spectrum, infrastructure, and other issues.”



“We congratulate David Redl on his confirmation as NTIA Administrator," said David Cohen, senior EVP and chief diversity officer at Comcast. "As demand for spectrum continues to increase, there is no one more qualified to oversee the nuanced spectrum policy landscape. David’s leadership record proves he has the ability to bring varied stakeholders together to make important policy decisions. He is an accomplished leader who stays on the pulse of technology and we look forward to continuing to work with him to improve the nation’s broadband innovation policies.”



“We congratulate David Redl on his well-deserved confirmation as Assistant Secretary of Communications and Information and Administrator of NTIA, said Michel Powell, president of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and former FCC chairman. "We look forward to working with David and the Administration on important broadband and spectrum policy issues that will enable us to connect even more Americans to the internet and ensure that all consumers can participate in our global economy.”



“I extend my appreciation to the U.S. Senate for approving the nomination of David Redl to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information," said FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly. "Mr. Redl is a consummate professional and a likeable guy – both qualities that will be helpful in leading NTIA. I look forward to working with him on many projects, including freeing additional public spectrum for commercial purposes, securing U.S. interests in ICANN, and reforming the international spectrum harmonization process.”



"ACA congratulates David Redl on his confirmation to head NTIA as a senior Commerce Department official and President Trump's lead advisor on spectrum policy," said ACA President Matt Polka. "From his time as chief counsel for communications and technology on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Redl has deep knowledge of the key communications issues facing the country, especially ones important to the success of rural video and broadband providers. At NTIA, Redl is slated to make key decisions on such issues as the Internet of Things and private sector access to government-controlled radio spectrum. Redl is also expected to advance his ideas intended to expand choice in voice, video and data markets across the country. ACA looks forward to working with Redl after he is sworn in to office."



“David Redl recognizes broadband-fueled innovation stimulates economic growth, creates job opportunities and provides the promise of 21st-century connectivity," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. "He has a deep understanding of communications issues and under his leadership, NTIA will play a vital role in expanding broadband deployment. We look forward to working with him to fortify our nation’s broadband infrastructure to grow – and secure – our digital economy."

“NTCA applauds the confirmation of David Redl to serve as NTIA Administrator," said Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association. "David’s deep understanding of communications policy and his background in both the private sector and on Capitol Hill will serve him and the NTIA well while he is at the helm. We are excited to continue working with him and NTIA staff to ensure that all Americans can enjoy the benefits of robust communications networks.”

“It has been my great pleasure to have worked with my friend David Redl in his already remarkable career in public service on Capitol Hill," said Mobile Future chief public policy advisor Rob McDowell, former senior Republican FCC commissioner. "David has a keen grasp on the intricacies of communications policy and how the wireless sector is driving the American economy and creating opportunity around the globe. As head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, David will be a tremendous asset to the administration as it continues to encourage investment and innovation in 5G. Our nation will be well served by David’s forward thinking leadership at such a critical time for American competitiveness.”



"As Chief Counsel for Communications and Technology at the U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee, Mr. Redl has contributed to the U.S. telecommunications policy and is uniquely qualified to lead NTIA," said the Wi-Fi Alliance in a statement. "We look forward to working with Mr. Redl and the Federal agencies on achieving the United States broadband connectivity goals."