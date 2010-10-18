Red Light,Green Lite

The FTC has made it clear that green marketers

are going to have to put their mouths

where their money is.

Eco-friendly claims in TV ads will have to

be backed up or qualified, and general

environmental claims will be frowned upon,

period, according to a recent Federal Trade

Commission decision.

Groups opposed to so-called greenwashing,

or eco-puffery, aren’t claiming victory,

suggesting that marketers would not be

deterred. But TV advertisers and others will

have to be more careful about their claims if

they want to avoid thorny issues.

“The FTC is trying to help advertisers

and consumers navigate the wilds of green

advertising, but marketers throw about environmental

claims with abandon, and I don’t

expect them to stop,” EnviroMedia cofounder

Kevin Tuerff said in an online response to the

FTC’s announcement of its proposed changes

to the so-called Green Guide.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said his agency

was trying to make it easier for green marketers

by giving them the guidance many of them

had sought. But a pair of environmental lawyers

headlined their analysis of the proposal:

“Business Beware: FTC Looks to Put ‘Green’

Marketing Claims Under the Microscope.”