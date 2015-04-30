Recording Academy Beefs Up Policy Push

The Recording Academy is beefing up its public policy efforts as it pushes for legislation that would establish a public performance compensation regime for airplay—currently that is covered by a blanket license.

The academy is merging its advocacy and member services divisions under Daryl Friedman in a new post as chief industry, government & member relations officer.

Nancy Shapiro, who had headed up member services, has been named senior VP of special projects.

Friedman opened the academy's Washington office in 1997 and established its first advocacy department. He also oversees The Academy's Grammys on the Hill Initiative.

As the academy pointed out in announcing the restructuring, the merger comes as it pushes for what it calls the pro-creator bills.

The move also comes as broadcasters and some Web content powerhouses—Google, Amazon—have this week formed a coalition to push back on those bills, which would not only require broadcaster per-performance payments but would boost payments for online music play.