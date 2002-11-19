Real solutions from Lifetime
Lifetime Television is developing a reality show with news you can
use.
What Should You Do?, targeted for early 2003, features dramatizations of
real-life emergencies and challenges, followed by demonstrations from experts --
emergency-room doctors, survivalists, former law-enforcement officers -- on a range of
possible solutions.
