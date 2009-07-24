Reaction Pours in For Clyburn, Baker Confirmation

Within minutes of the confirmation of Meredith Attwell Baker and Mignon Clyburn to the last two seats on the FCC, reaction began coming in from the Hill and elsewhere.

"It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Mignon L. Clyburn on her Senate confirmation," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. "Mignon's deep commitment to public service, experience in state government, and entrepreneurial expertise will be invaluable assets to this agency. I enthusiastically await Mignon's arrival at the FCC and the opportunity to collaborate with her on advancing our shared goal of improving the lives of all Americans through communications. With the full slate of Commissioners on board, I look forward to working with all of my colleagues on policies that promote innovation, investment, competition, and consumers."

And of Baker, he said:

"I am delighted to congratulate Meredith Attwell Baker on her Senate confirmation. Meredith is a distinguished public servant who will bring unique insight and expertise to bear in the agency's policymaking process. I enthusiastically await Meredith's arrival at the FCC and the opportunity to collaborate with her on advancing our shared goal of improving the lives of all Americans through communications. With the full slate of Commissioners on board, I look forward to working with all of my colleagues on policies that advance innovation, investment, competition, and consumers."

Republican Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison welcomed Baker, also a Republican and Texan, with open arms and gave Clyburn props for perspective.

“With the confirmation of Ms. Baker and Ms. Clyburn, our nation finally has a complete Federal Communications Commission,” said Hutchison, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee that vetted the pair. “Being a native of Texas will no doubt provide Meredith Baker with a unique understanding of the communications issues facing rural and urban America," she said. "She has an incredible breadth of experience in federal communications policymaking, and she will be a great asset to the FCC as it considers and develops the National Broadband Plan."

Of Clyburn, she said: "[Her] background in print media provides her with an important perspective to understand the challenges facing traditional media outlets in these difficult economic times."

"NAB salutes the Senate for confirming Meredith Attwell Baker and Mignon Clyburn as new commissioners at the FCC," asid National Association of Broadcasters Executive VP Dennis Wharton. "Their commitment to public service, and their understanding of media-related issues will serve the Commission and consumers well. NAB looks forward to working with Commissioners Baker and Clyburn and their FCC colleagues on behalf of America's free and local radio and television stations."

The Chairman of the Commerce committee seemed even happier to finally have the two confirmed. Their nominations had been on the calendar for the past three days.

“I am incredibly pleased to see the president’s nominees, Ms. Mignon L. Clyburn and Ms. Meredith Attwell Baker, confirmed by the United States Senate," said Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-WVA). "As a seasoned state regulator, Ms. Clyburn brings with her a strong understanding of the telecommunications challenges rural Americans face everyday. With Ms. Baker, I look forward to an insider’s perspective of someone who has toiled in the trenches at the NTIA."

But he gave them an assignment as well as pats on the back: "I challenge both of these devoted public servants to show us that the FCC can put consumers first. And I challenge both to show us that the American people can have access to first-class communications, no matter who they are or where they live.”

“We congratulate incoming Commissioners Baker and Clyburn on their confirmation by the U.S. Senate," said NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow, "and look forward to working with them, and all members of the Commission, as they work together to craft policies that will spur innovation, promote private investment, and contribute to our nation’s economy.”