Reaction Mostly Positive To White Spaces Decision

Reaction was

swift Thursday to the news the FCC had taken a big step toward opening

up the TV band to wireless broadband and other advanced services.

The FCC

voted 5-0 on rules for that move, and staffers said those guidelines

could be a model for looking at opening up other bands to more efficient

use, which it plans to do.

Broadcasters, who have been concerned that the move could mean interference to its beautiful new DTV and HD signals, were noncommittal,"

NAB's overriding goal in this proceeding has been to ensure

America's continued interference-free access to high quality news,

entertainment and sports provided by free and local television

stations," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman

Dennis Wharton. "We look forward to reviewing the details of today's

ruling."

"As with

most highly technical decisions, 'the devil is in the details,'" said

David Donovan, president of the Association for Maximum Service

Television, broadcasters spectrum lobby. "Those details

must be explored fully."

The Media

Access Project had no such reservations. "Today is a good day for

innovators, and a bad one for fear mongerers," said MAP Associate

Director Matt Wood. "Chairman Genachowski and the Commission

stood up to pressure from the broadcast lobby and rejected its

hyperbolic warnings that new smart radio technologies won't protect

against interference."

In approving

the item, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that interference issues

have "bedeviled" the proceeding, but that "enough was enough" and that

it was time to move forward.

Free Press

agreed that it was time to get on with it. "Today's decision was a

positive -- albeit long overdue -- step forward on white spaces,"

said Policy

Counsel Chris Riley. "The Commission's order appears to leave plenty of

room for devices to meaningfully and efficiently use spectrum, in both

rural and urban areas. It preserves the real possibility that unlicensed

use of this spectrum will lead to substantial

consumer benefits, investment and economic growth through technological

innovation."

The Wireless

Innovation Alliance (Google, Dell and others), gave the decision a

shout-out as well. "The Commission has advanced spectrum policy and

smart radios and this decision will form the foundation

for private investment and improve American competitiveness," the group

said in a statement. "And this is just the beginning. We hope that the

White Spaces Order is the first step in continuing and meaningful

spectrum reform that makes markets work more dynamically

and efficiently, enabled by a public policy that accommodates new

technologies and approaches rather than ignores them."

Senators John Kerry (D-Mass

.) and Olympia Snowe

(R-Me.), chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate

Communications Subcommittee, praised the move, which was not surprising

since they have been pushing for it.

Kerry introduced a white spaces bill back in 2007.

"Releasing

unused spectrum is a sure-fire way to promote innovation and provide

low-cost internet to folks in Western Massachusetts and across the

country," said Kerry in a joint statement. "While

broadband is an indispensible resource to millions of Americans and

businesses across the country," added Snowe, "nearly 14 million citizens

are still unable to use it due to lack of access," said Sen. Snowe.

"The ‘white spaces' spectrum provides an opportunity

to reach these Americans and further bridge the ‘digital divide' that

unfortunately continues to exist today."

The FCC

decision set aside two channels for wireless microphones in each market

that cannot be used by the unlicensed devices, plus there will be

additional channels in most markets, the FCC said.

That seemed to be sufficient assurance for one major microphone

manufacturer.

"It's clear that the FCC carefully considered the needs of wireless microphone users while crafting this Order," said Sandy LaMantia, President of Shure Inc. "The reserved

channels will provide a safe harbor in which musicians, small theaters,

houses of worship, and businesses can operate their wireless microphone

systems without interference from new TV

Band Devices."