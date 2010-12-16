Reaction Mostly Positive To Commerce Privacy Report

Reaction was swift and generally positive Thursday

to the Commerce Department's report on online privacy recommendations from its

Internet Policy Task Force, though one privacy advocate suggested it was too

much talk and too little action.

The recommendations, after they are put out for

public comment and finalized, are meant to become the basis of the administration's

policy position on the issue.

"The Department of Commerce privacy green

paper highlights the need for greater privacy protections for Americans," said

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.VA). "As

pointed out in the report, the United States only has privacy laws in limited

areas such as the healthcare and financial sectors," he said in a

statement. "This means that there are no baseline privacy protections for

most consumer online activity. Industry self-regulation has largely

failed, and I hope that the Department of Commerce in its final report will

reach the conclusion that legislation is necessary to protect consumers."

That is a possibility, said Commerce officials

Thursday, but they are hoping for industry self regulation, though they concede

that to date, such self-regulation has been inadequate.

"We commend the Commerce Department for identifying

the need for comprehensive protections of Americans' privacy," said the

American Civil Liberties Union. "For too long, Americans have been

ill-served by a patchwork of privacy laws that contain broad gaps and

loopholes," said Christopher Calabrese, ACLU legislative counsel in a

statement. "Not only do those gaps increase the risk of identity theft, they

also allow for the compilation of profiles on every citizen that can be shared

with employers and the government."

Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for

Digital Democracy and a strong voice for greater government online privacy

protections, was less sanguine. He said that the report raises good questions,

but that it is past time for the government to be providing some answers.

"Instead of real laws protecting consumers, we

are offered a vague "multi-stakeholder" process to help develop "enforceable

codes of conduct," he said. "If the Commerce Department really placed

the interests of consumers first, it would have been able to better articulate

in the report how the current system threatens privacy."

The report does not take positions on do-not-track

or opt in/opt out regimes, two big issues in the online privacy debate, but the

report was billed more as a road map and a framework, with the specifics to be

filled in later and after industry and public input. That public comment on the

report is due Jan. 28.

"The report should have rejected outright any

role for self-regulation, given its failures in the online data collection

marketplace," said Chester. Instead, the report focuses on voluntary

standards, suggesting that legislation is something of a last resort if

administration pressure or stronger FTC enforcement do not light a fire under

self-regulatory efforts by industry.