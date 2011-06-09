React Rolls In On Media FutureReport

Comments came in thick, and

unusually fast, to the FCC's release of its future of media report Thursday

(June 9).

In fact, the FCC's official

release of the report online was accompanied by reaction quotes from, among

others, Hearst Television President David Barrett and National Religious

Broadcasters President Frank Wright, suggesting the FCC had briefed some broadcasters

and others before releasing the report. One source confirmed they had been

approached by the FCC about a Wednesday briefing on the report.

"We appreciate that the

report suggests moving away from outdated reporting rules," said Barrett

in the statement highlighted by the FCC on its site. "We are open minded

about the new proposals, especially given the productive process by which the

report arrived at its conclusions, and will consider them carefully."

The report is not enforceable, but

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski associated himself with it and praised its

authors.

The report recommended scrapping

the FCC's enhanced ascertainment rules, adopted in 2007 and requiring a more

detailed accounting of program content reporting, as well as closing the

localism proceeding without taking steps like creating community advisory

boards to weigh in on public interest programming.

The report, and the chairman,

suggested those were burdensome overregulation.

Among its hundreds of pages of

observation and suggestions, the report recommended that noncommercial

religious stations have more flexibility to raise money on-air for charities.

Currently, fund-raising for noncom stations that receive government funding is

confined to their own operations, or, through waivers, for natural disasters

like hurricanes or floods. But it is not allowed for ongoing campaigns like

hunger relief.

"In an age where some have

argued that the federal government has increased its reach over an increasing

number of private sectors of American life, this report is a refreshing change.

It refrains from imposing mandates, but instead recognizes opportunities to

incentivize private media," said National Religious Broadcasters President

Dr. Frank Wright.

The report included cable, and

gave shout-outs for regional news nets and international coverage, while saying

that the leased access system has not worked as Congress intended or produced

significant independent programming and PEG

channels had not panned out in many areas. It suggests the FCC may want to take

steps to make leased access more affordable, pointing out that FCC currently

has an open proceeding on the issue. The chairman at a news conference

following the release of the report had no comment on what the FCC could or should

do about leased access.

"We look forward to reviewing the

Report and exploring these important issues with the Commission and other

interested stakeholders," said National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Michael Powell. "The cable industry has a long and

proud history of providing the American people with a vast array of local,

regional and national news and information - including the founding of C-SPAN.

Local cable news channels can be found in communities such as New England, New York,

Florida, Ohio and cable provides support and distribution for channels that

provide extensive coverage of state and local government affairs in Michigan,

Pennsylvania, California and elsewhere. Our industry's leadership role in

deploying high-speed broadband services and on-demand programming also reflect

cable's continuing commitment to expanding sources of news and information for

consumers."

The American Television Alliance,

which includes some NCTA members and has been pushing for retrans reform, saw

the report has supporting evidence for its assertion that broadcaster localism

claims are more brag than fact.

"According to a report

delivered today to the FCC, local broadcasters 'do little or no local

programming' and 'about 30 percent air no local news,'" said ATVA in a

statement. "The new report takes the air out of the broadcasters' argument

that squeezing more money out of retrans supports local programming, especially

news."

The report found that 21% of

stations do no local news, with that "one-third" figure including

those who do less than a half-hour, according Steven Waldman, the FCC advisor

overseeing the report.

Media Access Project was not happy with the report. "[It]

appears to contain a sound diagnosis but falls short on recommendations for

treatment said Andrew Jay Schwartzman, MAP

SVP and policy director. "The Commission staff surely is right that government cannot

address many of the problems created by fundamental changes in the business

model for journalism, but the report apparently fails to call for action in one

major area where the Commission could make a difference, which is over-the-air

broadcasting," he said.

He was echoing one of the concerns of arguably the report's

biggest critic. FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, who has made boosting local

stations news and information commitments one of his leading causes.

"It will come as a surprise to few

here this morning that this just-released Staff Report and its accompanying

recommendations are not entirely the bold response for which I hoped and dared

to dream," Copps said. "Instead, the overarching conclusion of the Staff Report

seems to be that America's media landscape is mostly vibrant and there is no

overall crisis of news or information. But there is a crisis when, as this report tells

us, more than one-third of our commercial broadcasters offer no news whatsoever

to their communities of license. America's news and information resources keep shrinking and

hundreds of stories that could inform our citizens go untold and, indeed,

undiscovered. Where is the vibrancy when hundreds of newsrooms have been

decimated and tens of thousands of reporters are walking the street in search

of a job instead of working the beat in search of a story? "

Copps vowed to continue to push

for localism and enhanced ascertainment and related issues in his remaining

months at the commission-he is in his last year there-and beyond.