RCN President Elected To United Way Board of Trustees

RCN Corp. President/CEO Peter Aquino has been elected to a three-year term on the board of trustees of the United Way.

The cable/broadband company has been a big backer of the organization, donating more than $3 million in cable ad space during each of the past three years for United Way messaging, according to the charity.

"The leadership and commitment of its senior management team has made RCN a true partner in improving lives and creating lasting change in communities," said United Way President Brian Gallagher in announcing Aquino's selection.

RCN's other charitable efforts include the Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association and Hospice Cup.