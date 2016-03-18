Ray Baum Joins NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters has named Ray Baum VP of government relations, reporting to EVP Curtis LeGeyt.
Baum had been senior policy adviser to the House Energy & Commerce Committee.
He started as a Communications Subcommittee staffer under chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.)--Baum was a former commission on the Oregon Public Utility Commission---and later expanded his purview to the full committee as chief strategist on telecom and tech.
He is also a former member of the Oregon Legislature.
