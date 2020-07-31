Ratings Double as NBA Returns with Doubleheader
3.4 million viewers tune in on TNT
The return of the NBA drew double the viewership games on TNT had been drawing before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live sports.
Thursday night’s doubleheader drew an average of 3.4 million viewers, up 109% from the average viewership this season before the stoppage.
Viewing peaked at 9:45 p.m.-10 p.m. ET during the second game of the douple header when 4.1 million people watched the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers.
The first game featured the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Turner Sports’ Inside the NBA racked up its highest viewership since the start of the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.3 million viewers. That’s up 101% from earlier telecasts this season.
