Rather in Dallas for AXS TV

Dan Rather is in Dallas this week to tape an hour prime time special featuring his reminiscences about his CBS coverage of the Kennedy assassination, according to a spokesperson for AXS TV.

The spokesperson for the music and pop culture channel said the special will air Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

The show, My Days In Dallas - A Remembrance With Dan Rather, will be a special edition of Dan Rather Reports, which has been airing on the channel since 2006, following his difficult exit from CBS that year. He had served 44 years at CBS but was removed from the evening news anchor chair in the wake of a discredited 60 Minutes piece on George W. Bush’s National Guard service.

Rather is visiting Dealey Plaza, where the shooting occurred, to recount his iconic, boots-on-the-ground reporting for CBS, though he will not be doing the same for CBS.