Rasmussen Poll Finds Little Support For Net Regs

According to a

just-released Rasmussen Report,

only 21% of the respondents want the FCC to regulate the Internet.

That comes in

the wake of the FCC's 3-2 decision Dec. 21 to expand and codify its network

neutrality rules. That decision split the commission along party lines, with

the Republicans strongly, even harshly, opposed.

"American

voters believe free market competition will protect Internet users more than

government regulation and fear that regulation will be used to push a political

agenda," said Rasmussen of its national telephone survey.

In the poll, 54%

opposed regulating the Internet along with other media, while 25% weren't sure.

Like the

Republicans on the commission and the Republican legislators who have vowed to

fight the rules, Republicans in the survey were overwhelmingly opposed, as

were unaffiliated voters, while Democrats were more evenly divided. Those

who use the 'net most were most opposed to FCC regulations.

According to

the poll, 56% of the voters believed the FCC would use its Internet authority

to promote a political agenda, with only 28% saying it would regulate it in an

unbiased manner. A majority (55%) said they thought the FCC should

regulate radio and TV.

Andrew

Schwartzman, SVP and policy director for Media Access Project, which favors

net neutrality regs, says that given the wording of the question--"Should

the Federal Communications Commission regulate the Internet like it does radio

and television?"--the answers were not surprising.

"Needless

to say, no one has proposed to regulate the Internet 'like...radio and

television,' he says. "Indeed, the FCC isn't regulating the Internet at

all. The new rules regulate carriers' conduct, not the Internet, and in no

event contemplate content regulation such as that used for radio and TV.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has already ruled that such regulation would be

unconstitutional. (In Reno v. ACLU, the Court threw out a law designed to

impose broadcast-type regulation on "indecent" Internet

content."

Rasmussen

surveyed 1,000 likely voters Dec. 23. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 3%,

with a 95% level of confidence.