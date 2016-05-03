Rasmussen: Clinton, Trump in Dead Heat Nationally

With Tuesday's Indiana primary potentially giving GOP candidate Donald Trump a straight shot to the GOP presidential nomination, a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone survey finds Trump and Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton tied at 38% support. Clinton held a 41% to 36% lead in a similar survey conducted in March.

But if the 6% who say they will sit out the election rather than vote for either are not given that option, Trump edges ahead 41% to 39%, though that is statistically still a dead heat given the 3 percentage point margin of error.

Five percent of the respondents said they were undecided and 15% said they preferred another candidate.

Trump leads among men and Clinton among women. Clinton gets 71% of the black vote while Trump gets only 9%.

Trump got 73% of the Republicans and Clinton 77% of the Democrats, but Trump got 15% of Democrats while Clinton only 8% of the GOP voters.

The poll was conducted April 27-28 for Rasmussen by Pulse Opinion Research among 1,000 likely voters.