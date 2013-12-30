Ralph Oakley Joins NAB TV Board

Ralph Oakley, president of Quincy Newspapers, has been named to replace LIN executive VP Scott Blumenthal on the NAB TV board. Blumenthal is retiring.

Quincy may have newspapers in its name, but it has a dozen TV stations in its portfolio, as well as two radio stations.

Oakley is already on the NAB PAC board of trustees and is on the board of the NBC TV affiliate association and the Television Bureau of Advertising.