‘Raised by Wolves’ Renewed For Season Two on HBO Max

HBO Max said it has ordered a second season of sci-fi series Raised by Wolves.

The show, from Ridley Scott, is in the middle of its first season, with new episodes dropping Thursdays through Oct. 1. The first three episodes had their debut on Sept. 3 and HBO Max said the show’s audience grew by nearly 50% in its second week on the streaming platform.

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

Raised by Wolves, created by Aaron Guzikowski, centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a ‘must watch’ show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Scott. “We are already deep into the “layers” of season two, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenneand Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.