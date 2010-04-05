Raimirez Sworn In At FTC

Edith Ramirez was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission.

President Obama nominated Ramirez on Sept. 25. She was confirmed by the Senate March 3.

Ramirez has been a partner with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in L.A., where she was an intellectual property and antitrust competition attorney.

Like the president, Ramirez is a Harvard Law graduate and a former editor of the Harvard Law Review.