Radiofrequency Planner Gets First ATSC 3.0 Client

Radiofrequency planning tool supplier LS Telcom says it has lined up its first ATSC 3.0 customer, engineering consulting firm Cavell, Mertz & Associates, which specializes in broadcast and wireless.

That comes following last week's decision by the FCC to approve broadcasters' request to roll out the ATSC 3.0 advanced broadcast transmission standard on a voluntary basis. It also comes as the FCC prepares to repack TV stations into new spectrum quarters following the broadcast incentive auction, which wraps up March 30.

LS Telcom made both those points in announcing its first ATSC 3.0-realted customer.

LS Telcom's tool is meant to optimize spectrum management and allow engineers to plan for rolling out the standard in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.

“With the implementation of ATSC 3.0 now on the horizon and the expected growth in the use of SFN systems, the need for a robust RF planning and evaluation tool became evident," said Gary Cavell, president of Cavell, Mertz.