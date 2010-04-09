Radio Spectrum Inventory Act Scheduled For April 14 Vote

The Radio Spectrum Inventory Act (HR 3125) has been

scheduled for a vote Apr. 14 in the House.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has put the bill

on the suspension calendar, according to a notice from his office. That

calendar is for votes on noncontroversial bills and allows for limited debate

(the inventory act has a bunch of both Democratic and Republican supporters).

The bill, which was approvedby a voice vote in the House Energy & Commerce Committee March 10,

directs the FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration to figure out how and where private stakeholders are using their

spectrum.

It also mandates the creation of a centralized Web

portal/website for public access to the data.

The commission is looking to start the process of reclaiming

spectrum from broadcasters and others this year as part of an aggressive

rollout schedule for the national broadband plan.

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), chairman of the Communications

& Internet Subcommittee and a co-sponsor of the bill, has said that a

thorough inventory is necessary before the FCC can determine where and from

whom it needs the spectrum, which it plans to auction for wired broadband use.