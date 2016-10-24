Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Videographer Injured

A video journalist working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda was critically injured while covering a mortar attack in Mosul Oct. 20, according to RFE/RL.

Rasool Mahmood was covering the campaign against ISIS from the front lines when he was wounded in a mortar attack by ISIS fighters.

According to RFE/RL, Mahmood suffered broken bones and likely lost an eye. He was being treated at a hospital in Erbil.

"We are devastated by the news that our colleague is wounded,” said RFE/RL president Thomas Kent in a statement. “He is a brave and dedicated reporter and we are doing everything possible to support his family and get him the medical attention he needs.”

Radio Farda set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Mahmood. It had raised $9,770 at press time.