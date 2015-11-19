Radio Ad to Target Washington Redskins Game

The Change the Mascot campaign has taken out a new radio ad in Washington and Charlotte, N.C., to air in advance of Sunday's game between the NFL's Washington Redskins—the mascot they want changed—and the Carolina Panthers.

The 60-second spot will air Friday on WTOP-FM Washington and Thursday through Sunday on Charlotte’s WBT-AM/FM, the flagship station of the Carolina Panthers

The ad comes in the wake of, and makes reference to, passage of a California law prohibiting Redskins as a mascot for any public school.

Team owner Dan Snyder has argued that the name honors, rather than denigrates, Native Americans, some of whom support its use.