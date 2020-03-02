Quibi Documentary Series Looks at ‘How We Met’

Quibi, the upcoming mobile focused, short-form streaming service, said it will have a new documentary series from Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin that looks at remarkable stories about how couples first met.

How We Met (working title) is being produced by LoveChild Production Co. and All3Media America.

Each episode of the series will feature a couple sharing their origin story and telling how those events have shaped their relationship and their lives.

Lindsay and Martin won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2012 for their first film, Undefeated. In 2017, their film LA92 was awarded the Primetime Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.

Quibi, started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is scheduled to launch April 6. Quibi has raised more than $1 billion from investors including the Hollywood studios, in order to create bite-sized content people can watch on their phones.

A subscription will cost $5 a month with ads or $8 a month without ads.