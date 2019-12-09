Quibi Adds More Shows for Bite-Sized Streaming

Quibi, the well-funded start up aiming to stream short videos to mobile phones, announced three more shows that will be available when it launches next year.

The Nod with Brittany & Eric is a daily Black culture show starring Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings.

The show, adapted from the Gimlet podcast, offers a daily look at headlines, pop culture trends and other topics.

“Eric and I are beyond thrilled to bring The Nod to Quibi. It’s been such a privilege to document so many facets of Black life through our podcast,” said Luse, who continued. “Now we’re taking it to the next level by sharing our joy and curiosity for Black culture with our audience every day.”

The Nod with Brittany & Eric is executive produced by Jonas Bell Pasht & Jonah Bekhor from Citizen Jones, and Brittany Luse, Eric Eddings, Chris Giliberti & Justin McGoldrick from Gimlet Pictures.

Fashion’s a Drag is being produced by Hearst Originals, the video production unit of Hearst Magazines.

The show, a daily fashion review talk show hosted by drag queen Willam, will be a part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials.

“People have looked up to drag queens for style cues for years and that’s not just a joke about men being taller in heels and wigs,” Willam said. “And since red carpets need a recapping, Quibi decided to give me a show which will utilize the two things I’m known for - my style and my mouth. Get ready to salute and dispute each week with me and my fabulous friends!”

Sexology with Shan Boodram, produced by Curly One Productions, will help viewers navigate the reality of sex, dating and relationships.

Quibi said the dating app world leaves many millennials lost and confused.

"Relationships and our relationship to our sexuality is a big part of our daily lives, which is why I am over the moon to be a part of Quibi's Daily Essentials slate,” said Shan Boodram. “Everyone should have access to tools to become their own sex and relationship expert, and with our new daily show, we will be able to provide those necessary tools to Quibi's audience in a highly engaging format. This is the kind of project I've dreamed of being a part of for my entire career.”

Each episode will be less than 10 minutes long.

Quibi launches April 5. It was started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman and raised a total of about $1 billion from nearly all of the big Hollywood studios.