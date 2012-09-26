Questions Aplenty on FCC Incentive Auction Framework

The FCC is going through "a whole bunch of edits and

questions" from commissioners' offices on the upcoming spectrum auction

framework notice of proposed rulemaking, which is scheduled for a vote Friday, Sept.

28. Those questions include the wisdom of holding simultaneous auctions, as the

FCC is proposing.

According to a source familiar with the edit chain,

questions include whether the FCC is setting aside too much spectrum for

unlicensed use, and whether it might make more sense to do the auctions

sequentially.

According to the proposed simultaneous auction model, the

FCC would take the lowest broadcaster bids, run them through a repacking model (as

yet to be determined), decide which spectrum is needed, then turn around and

offer that spectrum to wireless companies and others to the highest bidder in

the forward auction. If nobody bids at that level, the FCC then goes back and

says: "Nobody on the wireless side was willing to pay that much, how much

less will you take?"

The repacking model the FCC will run that spectrum through

will not be the allocation optimization model (AOM) talked about in the

National Broadband Plan. Instead, the FCC will propose various approaches

before it votes on final rules and give broadcasters and others a chance to

weigh in, according to an FCC spokesman.

"Broadcasters have been waiting for a long time for

specifics on how the FCC intends to implement the incentive auction program,"

the National Association of Broadcasters said in a statement. "We look forward

to this week's NPRM, and we intend to work with the FCC and Congress to ensure

that millions of viewers who rely on stations that won't be volunteering to go

out of business will remain unharmed."

The FCC is proposing to vote on final auction and repacking

rules by the middle of 2013, and finish the auction process by the end of 2014.