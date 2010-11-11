Qualcomm CEO Confident Broadcasters Will Give Up Spectrum

Qualcomm CEO

Paul Jacobs says he has "high hopes" that the FCC will be able to get

broadcasters to "move off" of their spectrum,

that he still has hopes

for mobile video despite not having found the

right model with FLO TV, and says the FCC should allow tiered pricing

combined with transparency to give consumers an idea of what

applications are sucking up a lot of bandwidth.

That's according to an advance copy of an interview with Jacobs for C-SPAN's Communicators series, scheduled for airing Friday.

Saying

500 Mhz is "a lot to go get"--referring to the FCC's target of how much

spectrum it wanted to free up for mobile broadband over the next 10

years--Jacobs said he thought incentive auctions could

free up "large chunks" of that spectrum, but that more would still be

needed.

To back up

that hopeful analysis, he pointed to Qualcomm's success in paying some

broadcasters to clear off their channels in advance of the DTV

transition (Qualcomm created its FLO TV video service

with that spectrum). "We have some experience with that ourselves

because we bought spectrum in one of the spectrum auctions," he said,

"and we were able to incent some broadcasters to turn

their systems off and let us start broadcasting."

Jacobs added that it would

be more difficult to get spectrum away from government users, though he

said spectrum sharing may help out in that scenario.

Asked by

Telecommunications Reports Senior Editor Paul Kirby, guest interviewer

for the program, whether 500 Mhz would be enough, Jacobs said he thought

there would be demand for more: "I

think there is going to be a continuing demand for spectrum."

The FCC is

looking to broadcasters to provide up to 120 Mhz of that 500 through

clearing off channels, sharing channels, and consuming less bandwidth,

but to do that it must first get Congress's approval

to compensate broadcasters through incentive auctions, the only way

they will volunteer their spectrum.

Jacobs said

that he thought Congress would be able to approve those auctions "in a

reasonable time frame," pointing out that they would mean money for the

treasury as well as broadcasters.

Asked how

much spectrum could be reclaimed through those incentive auctions,

Jacobs said he understood broadcasters occupied 300 Mhz and said "that

gets you a fairly long way there." When Kirby pointed

out that would mean clearing broadcasters off entirely, Jacobs

suggested it might wind up being more than the 120 Mhz once there was

money on the table.

"The

interesting thing will be the dynamic that is created once there is a

market system, and then you see who really wants to participate. Do the

broadcasters still want to be over the air, because,

as we know, most people are getting their content through cable or

satellite today. And so, we'll see how that goes," he said.

He pondered

that if the stations can put their content on those other platforms, and

they are "guaranteed" to get to do that (say, through some form of

must-carry), "do they really want to waste the

electricity to run the towers?"

He said that

when Qualcomm was asking broadcasters to clear off to make way for

their FLO system, "we found that people were really willing to make that

trade-off."

Jacobs said

that his advice to the FCC on net neutrality was to allow tiered

pricing, let consumers know how much bandwidth they are using, and put

some pressure on application providers to be more

efficient in their bandwidth use.

He wants the

FCC to make sure consumers know what applications are using up their

bucket of minutes, so the consumer can see that as a cost to them.

Qualcomm has

backed off its consumer targeted FLO TV service--it has stopped its

direct-to-consumer sales of a device for TV reception of the

service--and is looking at either selling it or becoming

a pipe rather than a multichannel video content aggregator. The service

is still being provided to cell phones, he said.

He said

there are a number of parties interested in buying the service. He did

not say which. Those included media companies who he said were thinking

about downloading magazines and newspapers, and

device manufacturers or applications providers who could use that pipe

to update software.

But if video

was supposed to be the killer app for mobile, why did it not seem to

work for FLO? Jacobss said there were things that people wanted to watch

on their phones, but other things they didn't.

"Live sports was very good," he said, "breaking news was very good, but

episodic TV wasn't very good."

He suggested

that there would still be mobile video, but through a combination of

delivery mechanisms, some better for live, some better for caching

content. "But I do believe very strongly that we

will still have mobile TV, it just may be in a different form."