Qualcomm Calls Incentive Auctions Win-Win-Win-Win

Wireless technology company Qualcomm tells Congress that

voluntary incentive auctions will be a win-win-win-win proposition.

According to written testimony for a House Communications

Subcommittee hearing on incentive auctions, the winners will be broadcasters

and other sellers, wireless companies who buy the spectrum and would not be

able to get enough spectrum by negotiating with each broadcaster individually,

the Federal Treasury which will get "significant revenues," and the

American public, which wants mobile devices that work whenever and wherever

they want them to.

Qualcomm VP, government affairs, Dean Brenner, who is

scheduled to deliver that testimony at the hearing, says that the private

sector can help and is helping by deploying new technologies and address the

spectrum crunch -- the FCC predicts 2014 mobile data traffic could be 35 times

2009 levels -- and that the government is working to free up under-utilized

government spectrum. But he says there still need to be voluntary incentive

auctions to get access to more licensed spectrum currently in broadcaster

hands.

Brenner plans to tell the subcommittee that no buyer or

seller should be forced to participate, but that unless Congress changes the

law to allow for compensating broadcasters for volunteering spectrum,

"there is no way for the FCC to get the spectrum out of the hands of the

sellers who are willing to sell and into the hands of the mobile broadband

buyers."

Brenner is arguing both for his company and for a

consortium of companies including Apple, Cisco, Ericsson, Intel and others,

"fierce competitors" he says all agree on three things: "First,

the spectrum crunch is real. Second, more licensed spectrum is necessary to

solve the spectrum crunch. And, third, authorizing the FCC to conduct voluntary

incentive auctions is essential to solve the spectrum crunch."

Qualcomm has some experience in getting broadcasters to

give up spectrum for mobile wireless. It got a swath of spectrum in

advance of the DTV transition to launch a mobile video service, FLO TV, and

paid some broadcasters to clear off their channels early.