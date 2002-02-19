Put-up time for NATPE
National Association of Television Programming Executives president and CEO Bruce Johansen will meet next week with top
syndication executives to discuss the future of the organization.
At the meeting -- set for Feb. 28 at the St. Regis Hotel in Los Angeles --
Johansen is expected to present plans for a scaled-back NATPE
conference floor for next year's meeting in New Orleans.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.