Puerto Rican Officials Ask FCC For Broadband Help

The governor of Puerto Rico and other officials

there have asked the FCC to reverse a decision they say will leave the

territory without sufficient access to broadband for too long.

While Governor Luis Fortuno said he understood the

FCC had said it preferred dealing with the issue as part of general overall

Universal Service Fund reform, he said that would be a multi-year process and

that Puerto Rico has already waited too long to get comparable service to the

U.S.

He asked that the FCC reconsider the request of

the Puerto Rico Telephone Company (PRTC) for a separate fund and its promise to

use it for broadband. He also wants the FCC to create a Puerto Rico broadband

pilot program and consider designating staff to deal specifically with Puerto

Rico broadband issues.

Also asking the FCC to reconsider, according to

letters supplied by the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council (MMTC),

were its congressional representative and the president of its telecommunications

regulatory board.

In April, the commission decided not to establish

a separate universal service fund for "insular areas." (Puerto Rico

is defined as a non-rural insular area). The FCC concluded that current

high-cost fund support for Puerto Rico had been sufficiently increased--by 54%

between 1998 and 2008--that it was not necessary to create a new fund.

But the FCC's decision dealt with a fund for phone

service--specifically the PRTC request--and one of the reasons it said it was

ruling against the separate fund was its recommendation in the National

Broadband Plan to transition the high-cost fund from phone to broadband.

It suggested that an upcoming rulemaking on the

universal service fund remake would be a more appropriate venue to address

issues of broadband deployment. "The Commission will release a notice of

proposed rulemaking later this year that will address the high-cost universal

service recommendations of the National Broadband Plan," it said in the order

declining to create the fund. "We encourage parties with information about

any unique cost characteristics of providing broadband service in insular

areas, such as Puerto Rico, to participate in these forthcoming proceedings and

submit any relevant data."

The commission said that in the interim, "If PRTC were to receive

additional support for voice service pursuant its proposed non-rural insular

mechanism, it likely would be more difficult to transition that support to

focus on areas unserved or underserved by broadband."