Public Safety Alliance Pleads For Safety Spectrum Set-Aside

The Public Safety

Alliance will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday testifying in support of a bill (HR

607)

that would authorize paying broadcasters to give up spectrum as a way to

free it up for auctions that would, in turn, help pay for a national

interoperable broadband network.





The hearing, "Public

Safety Communications: Are the needs of our First Responders being met?"

is in the House Homeland Security Committee, and the alliance's answer will be:

Not until you create this network, which some have been pushing for since not

long after 9/11, almost a decade ago.





Members of the Association

of Public-Safety Communications Officials, National Sheriffs' Association



and the International Association of Fire Chiefs will together

"implore" Congress to pass the bill, and do so before the Sept. 11

10-year anniversary of the attacks.





The bill would allocate

the so-called D block of spectrum to freed up in the DTV transition to

public safety, rather than the current blueprint, in which the FCC auctions the

spectrum to a private entity that creates--and pays for--the network and lets

public safety use it on a priority basis. The FCC backed the auction route in

its National Broadband Plan, but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said

he will support whatever gets the network built and funded as expeditiously as

possible.



There is a similar billin the Senate (S.28), re-introduced by Commerce Committee Chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) ,

who pushed a similar bill in the last Congress.





In January, the FCC alsovoted to establish a framework for the interoperable network, whenever Congress

allocates the money and the spectrum can be set aside for that purpose.





