Public Media Station Advocacy Group Rebrands
Online grass roots group 170 Million Americans for Public
Broadcasting has rebranded as Protect My Public Media and relaunched its website.
The group represents more than 400
public TV and radio stations pushing back against efforts to cut federal
funding to public broadcasting.
The move comes only days after the Senate Appropriations
reportedly agreed to continue to fund public broadcasting, including its Ready
to Learn program, as part of an appropriations bill.
But the Senate is controlled by PBS-friendly
Democrats. Republicans, many of whom have called for cutting back or defunding
noncoms, hold sway in the House.
