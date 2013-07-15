Public Media Station Advocacy Group Rebrands

Online grass roots group 170 Million Americans for Public

Broadcasting has rebranded as Protect My Public Media and relaunched its website.

The group represents more than 400

public TV and radio stations pushing back against efforts to cut federal

funding to public broadcasting.

The move comes only days after the Senate Appropriations

reportedly agreed to continue to fund public broadcasting, including its Ready

to Learn program, as part of an appropriations bill.

But the Senate is controlled by PBS-friendly

Democrats. Republicans, many of whom have called for cutting back or defunding

noncoms, hold sway in the House.