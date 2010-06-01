Public Knowledge Taps Falcon for Government Affairs

Ernesto Falcon has joined Public Knowledge as director of government affairs, effective June 1.

Falcon had been a legislative assistant to House Energy & Commerce Committee member Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), who announced earlier this year that he will retire when his current term is up.

It is a new position for the group, which advocates for fair-use rights.

"We thought it was time to have someone dedicated to making our positions more well known on Capitol Hill and around town, and Ernesto is the perfect candidate," said Public Knowledge spokesman Art Brodsky.