Public Knowledge: Syrian Blackout Puts Exclamation Point on WCIT Conference

Public Knowledge said Friday that Syria's crackdown on the

Internet is a good example of why the U.S. and others are concerned about

broadband-related proposals teed up for the WCIT telecom treaty conference in

Dubai next week.

"The events in Syria highlight the importance of the

upcoming WCIT and the implications of the WCIT for free expression

online," said Public Knowledge president Gigi Sohn. "Provisions

proposed by some member states would explicitly authorize governments such as

Syria to disrupt Internet traffic and control Internet architecture, including

traffic routing, on the grounds that such censorship is necessary to protect

public order or suppress insurrection."

Sohn hopes the events in Syria, described by the Washington

Post Friday as a "national shutdown of the Internet," will spur member

states to "carefully weigh the danger to these values inherent in any ITR

[International Telecommunications Regulation] expressly recognizing the right

of governments to disrupt or control Internet traffic routing."

The ITU, which is holding the conference, has said that itwon't empower government to exercise more control over the Net.