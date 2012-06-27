Public Knowledge: Spurring Online Video Could Speed Deregulation

Public Knowledge president Gigi Sohn plans to tell Congress

that the communications industry can be deregulated if policymakers take steps

to spur online video competition.

In prepared testimony for the Future of Video Hearing in the

House Communication Subcommittee, Sohn says that technology is finally able to

eliminate the "physical bottleneck control" of video distribution,

and that if online video is fostered, "they can begin to disengage from

regulations that were designed to counter the effects of this bottleneck

control."

But among those steps, she suggests, would be for the FCC to

conclude that billing practices can fall under the nondiscrimination

prohibitions of its network neutrality rules.

Sohn says those rules have loopholes that need closing,

including arguing the FCC "need[s] to take into account the fact that that

discrimination can happen through billing, as well as through Internet 'fast

lanes' and other forms of technological discrimination."

The FCC, as part of the rules, allowed for usage-based

pricing as a legitimate business plan, one that National Cable &

Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell said this week was

necessary to fairly allocate the costs of broadband service.