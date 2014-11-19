Public Knowledge to Senate: Reject STELAR

The STELAR compromise satellite compulsory license reauthorization legislation that passed on a voice vote in the House Wednesday drew not a discouraging word among a host of Democratic and Republican members speaking out for its swift passage in the Senate.

The same could not be said for Public Knowledge, which has been pushing for an amendment to a Senate version of the bill that would have blocked the elimination of the set-top integration ban. The House version delays that elimination for a year and mandates that the FCC start looking into a successor regime for spurring the robust retail set-top market the ban failed to generate.

But PK was not assuaged. It asked the Senate to reject the bill, branding the sunset a "cable giveaway."

