Public Knowledge Puts Support for Dish in Legal Hopper

Public Knowledge, which has lent moral support to Dish's

Hopper ad-skipping DVR, the target of a suit by Fox, has added its legal

support as well.

The group filed an amicus brief Monday with a

California district court asking it to deny Fox's request that the court

step in to put a stopper on the Hopper.

"Fox may have sued Dish, but its real target is the

wallet of the ordinary television viewer," Public Knowledge said in its

brief. "It wants to take away the home recording rights that all viewers

enjoy, so that it can sell back to them the ability to watch programs on

demand...This Court must reject Fox's attempt to assert rights it does not

have."

Fox has sought a preliminary injunction, claiming, along

with other broadcasters, that it violates copyrights, breaches contracts, and,

if the Hopper is left to auto-hop over the commercials, threatens the business

model that allows it to deliver its high-value content to DISH and other

distributors.

Dish asserts it has added an innovative feature to the DVR

in service of a consumer who wants what they want when they want it.

Public Knowledge agrees. "Fox has argued that skipping

commercials ought to be against the law. But viewers have the same rights today

as they did in 1984, when the Supreme Court said that recording programs with a

VCR is a 'fair use' of copyrighted content," it told the court. "Fox

has not supported its claim for preliminary injunctive relief, and has not met

its burdens. This Court should deny its motion."