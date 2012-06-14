Public Knowledge Names Harold Feld SVP

Harold Feld, Public Knowledge legal director, has been named

senior VP. Sherwin Siy, deputy legal director, will become VP, legal affairs,

heading up PK's legal team. That is part of an overall reorganization of PK.

Michael Weinberg, senior staff attorney, has been named VP

of a new PK project called the Institute of Emerging Innovation, which will

develop "forward-looking policy," which PK distinguishes from current

"day-to-day fights." The institute will launch in the fall.

Ernesto Falcon, government affairs director, becomes VP,

government relations, and Katy Tasker, outreach and development associate, will

be external affairs manager.

Art Brodsky, communications director, has been named VP,

communications.

Whitney Tompkins Myers, events manager, will be senior

events manager, and Tim Ingerick, administrative assistant, will be manager of

administration and finance.