Public Knowledge Names Harold Feld SVP
Harold Feld, Public Knowledge legal director, has been named
senior VP. Sherwin Siy, deputy legal director, will become VP, legal affairs,
heading up PK's legal team. That is part of an overall reorganization of PK.
Michael Weinberg, senior staff attorney, has been named VP
of a new PK project called the Institute of Emerging Innovation, which will
develop "forward-looking policy," which PK distinguishes from current
"day-to-day fights." The institute will launch in the fall.
Ernesto Falcon, government affairs director, becomes VP,
government relations, and Katy Tasker, outreach and development associate, will
be external affairs manager.
Art Brodsky, communications director, has been named VP,
communications.
Whitney Tompkins Myers, events manager, will be senior
events manager, and Tim Ingerick, administrative assistant, will be manager of
administration and finance.
